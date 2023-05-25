One dead, five injured after DTC bus loses control in Delhi

One person died while five others were injured after a DTC cluster bus lost control and hit five vehicles in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, the police said on Wednesday.



The police said that the accused driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar (35), a resident of Mandoli Extension, has been apprehended.



The mishap occurred at around 4:45 p.m. when the bus going from Nehru Place to Maharani Bagh lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, causing the death of one person besides leaving five others injured, two of them critically. The identity of the deceased man is yet to be ascertained.



"A PCR call was recieved regarding the accident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot," said a senior police officer.