Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair & expansion work, carriages closed for 50 days

The Sarita Vihar flyover here will undergo extensive repair and expansion work, which will result in the closure of its carriages for a period of 50 days starting from Wednesday.



The Public Works Department (PWD) is overseeing the project and has divided the work into different phases.



The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about the closure and provide alternative routes.



According to the advisory, the repair work will commence with the portion of the flyover from Ashram to Badarpur in the first and second phases.



Subsequently, the stretch from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired in the third and fourth phases.



"Commuters are strongly advised to avoid this route during the repair period to avoid traffic congestion," said traffic cops.



Those traveling to railway stations and airports should plan their departure in advance and select alternate routes to minimise delays.