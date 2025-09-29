Samsung Heavy Industries to boost shipbuilding efforts in India

Seoul/New Delhi, Sep 29: Samsung Heavy Industries said on Monday it has partnered with India's Swan Defence and Heavy Industries to collaborate in shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed earlier, the two companies will pursue cooperation in engineering, procurement and management of shipbuilding and offshore projects, Samsung Heavy said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries operates India's largest dry dock, capable of constructing very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

Samsung Heavy said the partnership will help it establish a foothold in India, with plans to gradually expand its business there.

The deal is part of Samsung Heavy's recent push to strengthen its global network, following its strategic partnership with US-based Vigor Marine Group in August.