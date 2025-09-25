India Adds 27 GW Renewable Energy Capacity in April-Aug

New Delhi, Sep 25: Renewable energy (RE) capacity commissioning momentum in India remains strong with a robust 27 GW of gross capacity added during the first five months (April-August) of the current financial year, according to a report released on Thursday.

Within this, 20GW of renewable capacity was commissioned through August. Another 142GW is under various stages of construction, as per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), according to an HSBC report.

With gradual progress on commissioning of interstate transmission lines, the commissioning of renewable projects is expected to pick up pace as well. Recent mergers and acquisitions and renewable developers' potential listings also should make more capital available to accelerate commissioning, the report states.

“Innovative tenders continue to bring down power storage costs, which we expect will increase acceptability of renewable power,” the report observed.

It highlights that the solar plus energy storage system (ESS) costs have now fallen to record lows. In a recently discovered solar plus storage tender, the tariffs discovered were as low as IRs 2.7-2.76/kWh. Based on the terms, the developer is expected to provide power for two hours during peak times and storage for another two hours during morning peak, apart from supplying the usual solar power during solar hours.