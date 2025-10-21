Houston Billionaire Couple Nancy and Rich Kinder to Donate 95% of $11 Billion Fortune to Local Causes

Billionaire philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder have reaffirmed their pledge to give away nearly all of their wealth, around $10 billion, to local causes in Houston. The couple, long known for their philanthropy through the Kinder Foundation, said 95% of their fortune will be donated to improve parks, education, and the arts across the city.

The announcement came on Thursday, 16 October 2025, during a ceremony marking the $18.5 million expansion of Emancipation Park in Houston’s historic Third Ward. The Kinder Foundation is providing the lead funding for the project, which will add a new outdoor performance stage and a renovated cultural center. The redevelopment is expected to be completed ahead of next year’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Rich Kinder, cofounder and Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan, one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, said the couple’s decision reflects a lifelong commitment to the city. “Whatever wealth you accumulate is really the result of a lot of other people helping you along the way,” he said in an interview with ABC News, “I think we'd all like to leave the world a little better place than we found it.”

Nancy Kinder said she hopes their example will guide future generations in their family. “I want my grandchildren to be proud of us,” she told ABC13. “I want them to know that’s what we expect of them when they grow up.”

The Kinders’ joined The Giving Pledge in 2011, a campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to dedicate most of their wealth to philanthropy. While most signatories pledge to donate half of their fortunes, the Kinders have gone well beyond.

The Kinder Foundation, established in 1997, has become one of Houston’s most prominent philanthropic institutions. It focuses on enhancing urban green spaces, expanding access to education, and improving quality of life for residents. Under its initiatives, Houston has seen major investments in public spaces such as parks and libraries, as well as cultural and educational institutions. The Kinders have invested millions in such community projects – their biggest donation was $150 million to establish a children's cancer hospital in the city.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Nancy and Rich Kinder have an estimated combined net worth of about $11.2 billion, while Forbes places their wealth at approximately $11.3 billion. Their giving is largely local, reflecting what Rich Kinder described as a responsibility to the city that supported their success.

Over the years, the billionaire couple has supported projects at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Rice University, where the Kinder Institute for Urban Research and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy were established with their funding. They have also sponsored community events such as “Jazzy Sundays” at Emancipation Park, which have become a fixture in the city’s cultural calendar.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, Rich Kinder said their involvement with Emancipation Park began in 2012 and has grown as part of their broader effort to preserve community landmarks. “It’s really the heart of Third Ward,” he said. “It needs to be enhanced and preserved for generations to come.” [Rh/Eth/DS]

Suggested Reading: