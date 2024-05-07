Exploring Yuri Milner’s Comprehensive Approach to Philanthropy Through His Giving Pledge

By Tejas Maheta

In 2022, Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner founded Tech For Refugees, a non-profit that supports tech-enabled humanitarian programs. Milner is a signatory of the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s wealthiest to give away most of their money to philanthropic causes.

Milner’s Giving Pledge commitment is to “invest in our leading minds and our shared future.” As such, he practices a comprehensive approach to philanthropy. He supports various initiatives that drive innovation for maximum social impact.

Yuri Milner’s Philanthropic Vision

Milner made his fortune launching two successful companies: Mail.ru Group and DST Global. Under his leadership, DST Global became a world-leading technology investment firm.

Before his successful investment career, Milner was a theoretical physicist. He remains deeply passionate about the positive impact that scientific research can have on the world.

“It’s not just that understanding the Universe and living organisms will profit us technologically,” Milner writes in his Giving Pledge letter. “Simply by fulfilling our human urge to know, these discoveries enrich us all.”

The themes guiding Milner’s comprehensive philanthropic approach include:

● The importance of scientific discovery.

● The power of education to nurture the next generation of geniuses.

● The idea that progress comes quickest when individual leadership drives collaborative ventures.

Milner discusses these and other themes in his short book Eureka Manifesto: The Mission for Our Civilization.

Yuri Milner’s Philanthropic Projects

Soon after he joined the Giving Pledge, Milner established the Breakthrough Foundation. The charitable organization:

● Supports researchers who are leading the way in fundamental science and mathematics.

● Spreads scientific ideas to the next generation.

● Invests in advanced space programs.

Here’s how three of Milner’s initiatives contribute toward his comprehensive philanthropic vision.

1. The Breakthrough Prize

Co-founded by Milner in 2012, the Breakthrough Prize recognizes groundbreaking contributions to the fields of fundamental physics, the life sciences, and mathematics.

While the market may dictate that investment bankers or movie stars can earn huge sums, the Breakthrough Prize incentivizes scientific innovation. Each Breakthrough Prize comes with $3 million. Additional awards, such as the Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize, honor early-career researchers with prizes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

The Breakthrough Prize is also shifting the public perception of science and scientists. Each year, a glamorous gala awards show celebrating the winners airs online. The ceremony appeals to general audiences by featuring world-famous celebrities and live music. The event highlights the winners’ important research and encourages young people to see science as an exciting, rewarding career path.

2. The Breakthrough Junior Challenge

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is an annual competition that inspires creativity in young people who are passionate about science and math. Open to 13-to-18-year-olds worldwide, the competition asks students to explain a complex scientific idea in an engaging video.

Founded in 2015 by Milner and his wife Julia, the unique competition encourages scientific literacy among young people. By distilling intricate ideas into short, fun videos, participants deepen their scientific understanding and make science more accessible to a wider audience.

Breakthrough Junior Challenge winners receive a $250,000 post-secondary scholarship, $50,000 for their teacher, and a brand-new science lab for their school.

Beyond the tangible rewards, the competition provides a platform for young people to showcase their interest in science and inspire their peers. Through the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, Milner empowers the next generation of scientists and communicators.

3. The Breakthrough Initiatives

The Breakthrough Initiatives are ambitious projects seeking signs of extraterrestrial intelligence and advancing space exploration. By pursuing these frontiers, the programs advance our understanding of the Universe and pave the way for a better future for all.

The first Breakthrough Initiative, Listen, scans the skies for potential signals from alien civilizations. Milner launched the $100 million program with Stephen Hawking in 2015. Meanwhile, the $100 million Breakthrough Starshot program plans to send probes to our closest neighboring star system at a fraction of light speed.

Milner believes that “the creativity of extraordinary people” conjures new ideas. However, he also advocates for collaboration to drive progress on a global scale. The Breakthrough Initiatives epitomize the power of collective impact. Many leading scientists and organizations, including NASA and Oxford University’s Department of Physics, work together on the programs.

