EAM S. Jaishankar reviews the entire spectrum of 'time-tested' relationship with Russia

"Just concluded comprehensive discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reviewed the entire gamut of our steady and time-tested relationship," Jaishankar tweeted after concluding discussions with Lavrov.

"Also exchanged perspectives from our vantage points on global and regional developments," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in his opening remarks, he had said that bilateral talks with Lavrov will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns.

Jaishankar - who on Monday arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia - said that "there have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels".

"Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties, exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests," he said.

"Covid, trade difficulties have taken a toll on global economy. We are now seeing consequences of Ukraine conflict on top of that," he added.

Where bilateral ties are concerned, our objective is to fashion a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, and long-term engagement, Jaishankar said further on his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister.