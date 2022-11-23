UK to be a major underperforming economy next year

The UK will be the second weakest performer among the world's big economies next year as the global economy continues to suffer the knock-on effects of the biggest energy shock in four decades, a leading international institution has warned, according to a media report.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said of the members of the G20 group of leading developed and developing nations, only Russia would suffer a bigger contraction than Britain in 2023, The Guardian reported

In its half-yearly economic outlook, the OECD said that UK's economy would expand by 4.4 percent this year - the sixth fastest in the G20 - but contract by 0.4 percent next year.

Although most countries have had their growth forecasts cut by the OECD since June, only Russia's 5.6 percent contraction is forecast to be more severe than Britain's. The poor performance is forecast to continue in 2024 with an expansion of 0.2 percent -- the joint weakest alongside Russia, The Guardian reported.