Union Budget 2023: Modi government likely to grant generous funds to Karnataka ahead of elections

Among the six states which are going to polls this year, Karnataka is considered to be one of the most important.

It is the only state where the saffron party has achieved power.

Karnataka is considered the gateway to the southern region.

The code of conduct is expected to be imposed in the state during the end of March or in the first week of April.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is putting special efforts to get the River Upper Bhadra Project as the national project which is likely to change the scenario in the central Karnataka region.

The state is also expecting further support from the Central government to utilize the water of the Mhadei river for implementing the Kalasa Banduri Project.

The state is also expected to get a good package for Bengaluru, the IT capital of India.

The Union government is expected to give impetus to the suburban rail project which will give relief to the people from traffic jams in Bengaluru. (KB/IANS)