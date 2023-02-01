Union Budget 2023: PM Modi-led cabinet approves Budget

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Budget 2023-24 ahead of it being tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Before the cabinet meeting, Sitharaman along with Minister of States Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad met President Droupadi Murmu.

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," the President tweeted.