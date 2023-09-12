Woman Booked for opening her Pet’s Cage onboard Goa-bound Flight

A Delhi-based woman was booked for opening her pet’s cage during an Air Akasa Delhi-Goa flight and causing panic among the passengers.

A complaint was lodged against the woman identified as Alisha Adhana for jeopardising the safety of her fellow passengers and the incident happened on Saturday.

Allegedly, she opened her pet carrier to calm her noisy dog, causing panic among the co-passengers.

This incident occurred during a flight from Delhi to Goa. Adhana, along with a family member, boarded the flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The airline's standard procedure required keeping the pet carrier in the cabin without opening it.