GST 2.0 – A Pre-Festive Gift to Indians

The Goods and Services Council, in its 56th meeting, announced a landmark revision in India’s taxation system. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced sweeping changes to the country’s tax structure, aimed at easing the burden on the common man and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

GST 2.0 is set to be implemented from 22 September 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, and is expected to significantly influence several economic activities, including spending habits and consumer behaviour.

Key Highlights:

Simplified tax-slab structure:-

From four tiers to two main GST slabs.

5 % and 18% (Standard slab)

Up to to 40% ( luxury and sin goods)

The new reforms aim to simplify and standardize the existing tax slab structure by dividing it into two slabs (5% and 18%) instead of the existing four-tier GST system. Luxury and sin goods, however, will be taxed at 40%, applicable to high-end cars, tobacco, and cigarettes.

This move aims to boost domestic consumption and offset the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports. The new taxation regime has received a significantly positive response from the common man, as duties will be slashed on household essentials (e.g., toothpaste, appliances), medicines, small cars, insurance, tractors, cement, etc."

Widespread Relief for Middle-Income Households

The reform offers notable relief to middle-income households, as 36 life-saving drugs and some health-related products will now be taxed at a reduced rate of 5% to nil, which will lessen the burden of the common man in preventive and diagnostic healthcare. India’s aspirations for a better healthcare infrastructure will be strengthened after the announcement of no GST on Health & Term Life Insurance.

This, in turn, will encourage Indians to buy insurance plans, helping insurers too with a wider pool of people. Daily essential school supplies like notebooks, erasers, pencils, etc. will also have no GST.

The new taxation system will benefit Indian household budgets immensely, as daily essentials like milk products and domestic goods will be taxed at 5%. The automobile sector will also undergo changes, as small cars (petrol, diesel, or CNG variants) along with motorcycles will be taxed at 18% instead of 28%.

This rationalization of GST rates will lighten household budgets, enhance access to healthcare and education, and support domestic industries.

Boost to Manufacturing, Agriculture, and SMEs

By fixing inverted tax structures, the new taxation reforms will free up working capital, improve manufacturing competitiveness, and support the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

These structural reforms will not only benefit middle-income households; farmers, small businessmen, and labour-intensive industries will also be positively impacted.

The wellness industry has also been considered, as gyms, salons, and yoga centers will now bear a GST of 5% instead of 18%. This will improve affordability, boost consumption, and expand access, especially during the festive season.

Prominent industrialists and businessmen welcomed and supported the new reforms. Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said,

“The new GST regime is transformative, bringing relief to household budgets and simplifying compliance for businesses. Reliance Retail is committed to passing the entire benefit of these reforms to customers from Day 1 across all consumption categories.”

This pathbreaking clarity in the taxation structure will ease compliance, reduce litigation, and give purchasing power to the common man. GST 2.0 is more than a Diwali Bonanza; this landmark structural reform in the nation’s taxation system could play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward becoming the world’s largest economy. [Rh/RS/VS]

