Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 24,850; IT stocks lead rally

Mumbai, Sep 9: The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, with Nifty IT index leading the rally with 1.7 per cent surge in the early trade.

At 9.23 am, Sensex was up 355 points or 0.44 per cent, at 81,142 and Nifty was up 99 points or 0.40 per cent, at 24,873.

The broadcap indices stayed flat, as Nifty Midcap 100 inched up by 0.05 per cent, and the Nifty Small cap 100 dipped 0.01 per cent.

Nifty IT advanced on the back of strong gains by Infosys (up 3.35 per cent) as the company had announced that it will consider a buyback of shares along with its results next month. IT company Wipro also advanced 2.36 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finserv were other major gainers in the Nifty pack. Major losers were Titan Company, Shriram Finance, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer and Tata Motors.

Among sectoral indices, apart from Nifty IT, the top gainer, Nifty pharma (up 0.47 per cent) and Nifty Auto (up 0.21 per cent) were in green. Many other indices made marginal losses.

Analysts said that Nifty index had formed a small red candle with a long upper shadow on the daily chart, highlighting consolidation and volatility.

"While buying interest is visible at lower levels, the 24,900–25,000 zones remains a stiff hurdle. Support is placed at 24,620, and as long as Nifty trades below 25,000, some consolidation or mild weakness may persist," they noted.