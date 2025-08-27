Duleep Trophy: Luck, performances and opportunities align well in Harsh Dubey’s steady rise

Dubey assumed it would be about another league stint in Chennai, but instead Jaikumar asked for his white-ball playing footage. A curious Dubey asked the reason behind it, and Jaikumar replied that head coach Daniel Vettori wanted to have a look.

Soon, Dubey was one of four players called up to SRH’s practice session, where he impressed with both bat and ball. That evening, while chatting with his roommate, he got the call from SRH’s general manager that he’d be signed as a replacement player.

“When I heard that, I was shocked for 2-3 minutes because this happened so quickly. I called my parents and told them, ‘You are talking to an IPL player.’ For five seconds, they didn't understand what I was saying, but after that, they were very happy.”

“They told me to tell everyone only when it was officially announced the next morning. It’s happened before that I was told I would be in a squad, and then my name never appeared, so I wanted to keep it safe from ‘nazar’ (evil eye),” he added.

Dubey’s parents couldn’t make it in time for his IPL debut in Lucknow, but his maternal aunt and uncle from Uttar Pradesh were there to see him claim his first IPL scalp in Mitchell Marsh. Before the next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his parents arrived by train, and Dubey told them he was determined to dismiss Virat Kohli ‘no matter what happens’.

When he did outfox the former India captain, sheer happiness was written all over his face. “It was a very proud moment because it’s the biggest wicket I have taken in my life. After the game, I met him because I was going to England as an India ‘A’ member. I asked him about the conditions to expect there and how I should prepare.”

Another high moment came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he picked up a three-fer against the Kolkata Knight Riders and trapped the big-hitting Andre Russell lbw for a golden duck. “My plan was to aim at the stumps and try to get a turn. The first ball drifted in, and I got a light turn. It was enough to beat his bat and get him out. It was one of the best deliveries in my small IPL career,” added Dubey.

Dubey’s brief IPL stint taught him a vital lesson: success hinges on handling pressure. “You play the same T20 cricket domestically, but there’s no crowd. In the IPL, it’s the crowd, the atmosphere, and the fact that it’s televised live – that’s the difference. You just have to handle that pressure. The ones who deal with it well will succeed.”

His time in Chennai’s First Division League, facilitated by Ravichandran Ashwin, helped him sharpen his red-ball game, using the breeze blowing across the ground, handle the expectations coming in as a professional player getting good money and learn how to live alone.

The India A tour of England added another layer to Dubey’s development, sharpening his ability to adapt and fine-tune his game across conditions. It also fulfilled his long-standing wish – meeting his childhood idol Ravindra Jadeja during the intra-squad game in Beckenham.

“Meeting and talking to him about cricket things during the intra-squad game was a fanboy moment for me. Eventually, I found his thinking, thought process, tactics and mindset are similar to mine. I am not comparing myself to a person like him, but mindset-wise, I found similarities and got the feeling that I am on the right track, and that's good.”

What sets Dubey apart is his love for red-ball cricket—a rarity in today’s T20-obsessed landscape. “If you are in T20, a good innings or spell can change the match. But it's not like that in red-ball cricket. You always have a chance to come back.”