GST rejig a major push towards advancing India’s climate goals: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 16: In a significant development, the GST rationalisation is set to provide a major push towards advancing India’s climate goals by making renewable energy, waste management, biodegradable products, and green mobility more affordable and within reach, the government said on Tuesday.

Moreover, by cutting costs, encouraging domestic manufacturing, and supporting sustainable industries, these changes will accelerate the adoption of clean energy and pollution control solutions, it said.

To begin with, GST on solar and wind devices has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. This includes solar cookers, bio-gas plants, solar power-based devices, solar power generators, windmills, wind-operated electricity generator (WOEG), waste-to-energy plants/devices, solar lanterns/solar lamps, ocean waves/tidal waves energy devices/plants, and photo-voltaic cells, whether or not assembled in modules or made up into panels.

The reduction in GST will directly decrease the capital costs of solar panels, PV cells, wind turbines, and related devices. This reduction will enhance the viability of solar and wind projects, leading to lower tariffs for end consumers.

"The GST rate cuts will bolster domestic manufacturing by supporting India’s solar cell and module manufacturing ecosystem under PLI schemes, making domestic products more competitive against imports. This will make solar pumps more affordable, reducing irrigation costs and providing support to farmers," according to the government.