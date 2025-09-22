India’s logistics sector to triple to Rs 120 trillion by 2035: Report

New Delhi, Sep 22: India’s logistics sector is set to grow nearly threefold to around Rs 120 trillion over the next decade, a new report said on Monday.

The growth will be driven by a wave of infrastructure investments, government reforms, and the formalization of the industry, according to a report by Omniscience Capital.

The report highlights that India’s GDP is expected to rise from $4.2 trillion in 2025 to $10 trillion by 2035, with industry and agriculture contributing $4 trillion to this growth.

Since logistics costs account for about 30 per cent of India’s agri-industry GDP, the logistics market is projected to touch $1.2 trillion, or roughly Rs 120 trillion, by 2035.

Ashwini Shami, President and Chief Portfolio Manager at Omniscience Capital, said the sector is on the verge of a “multi-decade boom” supported by record public spending and reforms.