India begins to clock strong car sales under new GST regime

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 23: The auspicious start of Navratri, amplified by the momentum from the GST 2.0 reforms, has infused strong positivity into the automobile market, with car dealers registering robust sales across the country.

The GST reforms have considerably brought down prices of passenger and commercial vehicles, in cheers for customers.

While Maruti Suzuki said its retail sales were likely to surpass 30,000 units on Day 1 of the rate rationalisation, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded nearly 11,000 dealer billings, its highest single-day performance in the last five years.

According to Tarun Garg, whole-time director and COO, HMIL, this is a clear testament to robust festive sentiment and customer confidence.

“As one of the first automobile companies to fully pass on the full GST benefits to customers, we are delighted to make our customers’ celebrations even more joyful. Looking ahead, we anticipate sustained festive demand and remain committed to delivering value and excitement to our customers,” he mentioned.