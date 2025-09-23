Viral video shows Trinamool leader selling firearms in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) A video has gone viral where a Trinamool Congress leader was seen openly buying and selling guns and cartridges, police said.

A controversy has erupted after the video went viral in Bolpur of West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said on Monday.

The police are investigating the video.

The BJP has criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government over the development, while the latter remained silent on the matter.

In the viral video, Dolon Sheikh, a Trinamool leader from Shimulia village in Bolpur is seen giving cartridges to a person.

He is known as a influential leader in the area.

Sitting on a motorbike, he is seen taking out cartridges from a plastic bag and counting them.

Later, he filled the cartridges in a big plastic bag and gave them to a person.