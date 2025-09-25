‘Make in India’ Transforms Country into Global Manufacturing Powerhouse: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The ‘Make in India’ initiative, which completed 11 years, has transformed the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Eleven years ago, PM Modi launched 'Make In India' with a vision to revive Bharat's manufacturing strength.

“In these years, record FDI inflows, vast improvements in ease of doing business, our rise as the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally, soaring exports, and expanding defence production, all showcase how far we have come,” Goyal said in a post on X social media platform.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has generated massive investments and jobs, “while our vibrant startup ecosystem, driven by the enthusiasm and energy of our youth and women, has made India the world's third-largest hub of innovation,” the minister noted.

“This journey has been made possible because of the collective effort of our industry, MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, and every citizen who carries the spirit of Swadeshi in their heart,” he added.