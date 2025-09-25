How artificial wombs will shape the future of assisted reproduction

Artificial wombs, devices that can gestate human embryos outside the body, have shifted from speculative fiction to the brink of medical reality.

Recently, a Chinese firm made headlines by announcing plans for a humanoid robot with a built-in artificial womb, promising a prototype by 2026. The technology was estimated to cost USD $14,000.

While that story was later exposed as a fabrication, the underlying technology of artificial wombs continues to advance.

Popular culture has long anticipated this development. Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel Brave New World (1932) depicted hatcheries with embryos in glass bottles. The Matrix movies portrayed humans bred in pods.

Artificial womb technology (AWT), once purely fictional, is now entering the domain of biomedicine, with implications for the field of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including surrogacy, the law on abortion and social inequality.

From lab experiments to market disruption

The science of AWT is real, although limited. Current experiments represent partial ectogenesis: where a foetus begins developing in the uterus and is then transferred to an artificial womb to continue its growth. Scientists in the US, the Netherlands and Japan have sustained premature animal foetuses in external ‘biobags‘.

Full ectogenesis (a baby never incubated in a human womb) may still be decades away, dependent on breakthroughs in placental bioengineering, infection control, and safely initiating embryo growth outside the uterus. But history suggests we should not underestimate incremental breakthroughs. In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) too, was once dismissed as fantasy until Louise Brown, the first ‘test-tube baby’, was born in 1978.

Once AWT achieves scale, it threatens to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar global surrogacy market, redraw the boundaries of reproductive labour and challenge the existing legal and ethical frameworks.

Surrogacy arrangements in lower-income countries—where wealthy intending couples, domestic or international, contract working-class women to carry pregnancies—have generated heated arguments about bodily autonomy, commodification and stratified reproduction.

The transnational surrogacy landscape is already driven by disparate legal regimes and variable social attitudes across countries. In the US, a surrogacy arrangement can cost over USD $100,000 with surrogates earning USD $25,000-40,000, while in India, despite a ban on commercial surrogacy, it costs around USD $11,000, with surrogates receiving only USD $3,000-4,000.

The surrogacy market is vast and unequal. It was estimated to be a USD $25 billion market in 2024, with projections reaching USD $201.8 billion by 2034. Infertility rates have surged to affect 17.5 percent of the global population, creating urgent demand for reproductive solutions.

Potential AWT breakthroughs threaten to upend this booming sector and cast uncertainty over the futures of those depending on surrogacy as an income source. Should artificial wombs ever be priced around USD $14,000, as speculated by the Chinese hoax, the logic of surrogacy changes.