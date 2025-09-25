Distribution of fat could influence cancer risk, study suggests



“Our results tell us that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ when it comes to cancer, meaning a more tailored approach to cancer prevention in people with obesity could be most effective."



The paper’s findings fit with recent calls for change, including the 2024 European Association for the Study of Obesity framework and the Lancet Commission on the future of obesity , which have emphasised that BMI is a flawed diagnostic tool and that fat distribution matters.



In the future, a better understanding of how fat distribution across the body affects cancer risk could help identify those most at risk and guide more personalised approaches to obesity treatment and cancer prevention.



The research team recommend further work is needed, using different approaches and studying non-European populations.



Dr Hazelwood added: “It is vital to understand the biological mechanisms that underpin these associations – particularly how and why different fat depots affect cancer development. In the longer term, we need to explore how obesity treatments – whether lifestyle or drug-based – influence these risk pathways.”



Dr Julia Panina, Head of Research Funding at World Cancer Research Fund, added: “Our evidence-based Cancer Prevention Recommendations highlight the role of maintaining a healthy weight to reduce cancer risk. While this remains essential, growing scientific evidence shows that body composition - particularly how fat is distributed throughout the body - is also a crucial factor.



“With support from our fantastic donors, we were able to co-fund the University of Bristol’s excellent team whose findings will help direct this exciting area towards possible new cancer prevention and treatments.”



This study was funded by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF UK) and Cancer Research UK (Integrative Cancer Epidemiology Programme). This work was carried out at the MRC Integrative Epidemiology Unit (MRC IEU), which is supported by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and the University of Bristol.

(AlphaGalileo/NS)

Suggested Reading: