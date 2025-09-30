Govt appoints new chiefs for Union Bank, Central Bank of India

New Delhi, Sep 30: The government has cleared the appointment of Asheesh Pandey as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India, and Kalyan Kumar as the new head of Central Bank of India. Both appointments are for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointments.

Pandey, who is currently serving as Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra, will take charge as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India for a three-year term from the date he assumes office.

Similarly, Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, will step in as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India after the superannuation of incumbent M.V. Rao in July.