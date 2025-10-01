RBI eases forex norms to help exporters amid global uncertainties

Mumbai, Oct 1: The RBI on Wednesday decided to ease foreign exchange management norms to facilitate easier payments by exporters, which include an extension in the time period for repatriation of forex earnings, to counter growing uncertainties in global trade.

The Central Bank has decided to extend the time period for repatriation, from one month to three months, in case of foreign currency accounts maintained in IFSC in India. This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC Banking Units and also increase forex liquidity in IFSC. The amendments to the regulations will be notified shortly, according to an official statement.

In January 2025, the RBI had permitted Indian exporters to open foreign currency accounts with a bank outside India for realisation of export proceeds. Funds in these accounts can be used for making import payments or have to be repatriated by the end of next month from the date of receipt of the funds.

In the case of merchanting trade transactions (MTT), it has now been decided to increase the period for the forex outlay from four months to six months. This relaxation is expected to help Indian merchants overcome the challenges they face in completing their business transactions efficiently while maintaining profitability.The amendments to regulations will be notified shortly, according to an RBI statement.

The step has been taken as global uncertainties in trade are resulting in supply chain disruptions, making it challenging for Indian merchants to meet their contractual obligations in time, the statement explained.

The RBI has also decided to relax compliance requirements for small value exporters and importers.