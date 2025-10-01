PM Modi extends brithday wishes to former President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former President Ram Nath Kovind a happy birthday on Wednesday, commending his service to the nation and commitment to public welfare.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh, Uttar Pradesh.

Extending greetings, PM Modi posted on X, "Warm wishes to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. His distinguished service to our nation and commitment to public welfare have earned him immense respect. His wisdom and guidance on various issues are deeply valued. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended birthday greetings to the former President.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former President, Ram Nath Kovind. Your personality, filled with dedication to constitutional duties, simplicity, and integrity, has inspired many social workers. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life," Shah posted on X.