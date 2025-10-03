India’s growth firmly anchored in domestic factors amid global volatility: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 3: We are in an era of an unprecedented global volatility where rules of international engagement are being rewritten, but India’s growth is firmly rooted in domestic factors and the country's capacity to absorb global shocks is strong, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.

She highlighted that India’s robust domestic factors minimise impact of global uncertainties.

“We are in a shifting global landscape which resembles a zero-sum approach. Indian economy is resilient and continues to grow sustainably,” FM Sitharaman said while delivering an inaugural address at the ‘Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025’ in the national capital.

“By 2047, becoming Viksit Bharat by self reliance does not mean we wish to be a closed economy. We have to reach 8 per cent GDP growth to get to the goal for a developed nation,” she told the gathering.

According to the Finance Minister, we cannot afford to be passive spectators in today’s era.

“We must be active participants. Nations need to make choices between new monetary architecture. No nation can insulate itself from systemic changes, we must prepare to engage with them. Tariffs, sanctions and decoupling strategies are reshaping supply chains. International institutions need to reflect today's realities,” she stressed.