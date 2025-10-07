India-Qatar Bilateral trade can Surpass $28 billion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The bilateral trade between India and Qatar, standing at around $14 billion, could be doubled by 2030, with a renewed focus on promising sectors such as electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, processed food, textiles, gems and jewellery, IT, and emerging high-tech industries and solar energy, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

He also underscored the importance of greater business interactions, and the success of the first face-to-face Joint Business Council meeting in fostering deeper economic ties.

Goyal co-chaired the Qatar–India Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar.

The event focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff challenges, and identifying new opportunities to boost economic cooperation across key sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to pursuing an ambitious India-Qatar Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. While appreciating Qatar’s energy exports, including the long-term LNG supply agreement of 7.5 million tonnes per year from 2028. Goyal stressed the need to boost India’s exports to Qatar.

A bilateral meeting of commerce and industry ministers of both sides was also held, where both Ministers reviewed the overall trade and economic relationship, addressed existing trade barriers, and explored new areas for cooperation in sectors such as finance, agriculture, healthcare etc.

The two ministers then jointly addressed the India–Qatar Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting, attended by senior representatives from FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, and the Qatar Chamber, along with members of the business community from both countries.