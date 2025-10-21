GST 2.0 Comes as Booster Shot for Uttarakhand Economy

New Delhi, Oct 21: The GST reforms are unlocking wide-ranging benefits across Uttarakhand’s economy, from small hill farmers cultivating traditional crops to women artisans preserving Aipan and Ringal crafts, and from homestay owners in Rishikesh to industrial workers in Rudrapur, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

By reducing tax burdens and improving competitiveness, the reforms will strengthen livelihood security, tourism, MSME growth and green entrepreneurship.

With the GST rate reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, pahari toor dal has become more competitive in organic and health food markets. The measure will benefit small farmers across Chamoli, Almora, Tehri, Nainital, and Pithoragarh districts. Uttarakhand’s red rice cultivated in Purola and Mori, is also expected to become more competitive, particularly in packaged and health food markets.

Similarly, farmers growing the GI-tagged Lakhori Mirchi from Almora, known for its distinctive aroma and flavour, will benefit due to the GST rate cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Tourism, including hotels and restaurants, contributes 13.6 per cent to Uttarakhand’s economy and provides employment to nearly 80,000 people directly and indirectly. With the GST rate on hotel tariffs up to Rs 7,500 reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, the reform is expected to make travel more affordable and benefit small hotels, restaurants, and homestays across Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Chopta, Munsyari, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.