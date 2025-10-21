Mozambique's Role in Championing the Timor-Leste Independence Movement

A

MRG: In my interviews, Mozambicans from several sectors of society shared memories of the solidarity with the independence cause in Timor-Leste. The support by the Mozambican government, led by the party Frelimo, extended also to civil society organizations and individuals (journalists, artists, academics), and is most manifest when seen through a web of personal relationships that was established then, in particular during the early period of Mozambican independence until the late 1980s. The Frelimo party provided support to the East Timorese Fretilin cadres who lived in Mozambique, particularly in university training, as well as in political and economic support. The Frelimo government encouraged all Mozambicans to donate a percentage of their salary, corresponding to one day of work, to the Solidarity Bank, to be given to independence movements and refugee groups, among them Fretilin. Also, there was significant coverage in the media.

The focus of Frelimo's support for liberation movements was on training cadres for future independent countries, and this determination was shared with Fretilin’s leadership in the country. There was freedom for the students to choose their courses, and the government provided them with jobs in their areas of study. After obtaining their degrees, several East Timorese occupied positions in public institutions. The Mozambique government also provided land for the group to farm and raise cattle. This followed the socialist government principle of “fighting with our own means,” which aimed to instill the idea of self-sufficiency.

Moreover, in the first decade of occupation, the support by the Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP) to the resolution voting initiatives at the UN assembly was crucial to keeping the Timor-Leste issue on the UN agenda. The PALOP brought the Timor-Leste occupation to debates at the Non-Aligned Movement, facing Indonesian and Indian opposition. They supported the East Timorese who lobbied in the UN, when Portuguese diplomats were attempting to drop the case, and the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the European countries, the ASEAN bloc, and the Arab countries abstained from condemning the actions of Indonesia in the General Assembly yearly votes.