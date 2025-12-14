Why We Still Don’t Know Who the Rich are in India

What you own tells a better story

This question has been driving this author’s recent research, Asset Index as an Indicator of Household Permanent Income in India: Comparison with Total Expenditure and Income, published in the Journal of Quantitative Methods (Spring 2025).

The core idea is simple: instead of asking how much people earn or spend, we look at what they own. Durable goods like air conditioners, cars, refrigerators, mobile phones — combined with housing quality and land ownership — tell us a lot about long-term financial stability.

Using data from two phases of the India Human Development Survey (IHDS: 2004–05 and 2011–12), this author constructed a Weighted Asset Index (WAI) — a composite score based on household assets and amenities. Then, the study tracked how well that score held up over time, compared to reported income and total consumption.

The results were clear. The asset index was significantly more stable across the two survey waves, capturing the kind of permanent income economists care about — the kind that influences how people plan, invest, and live over time.

It also avoided the cultural awkwardness of asking about income. People might not say how much they make, but they’ll easily tell you if they have a washing machine or piped water.

This approach builds on earlier work by economists like Deon Filmer and Lant Pritchett, who used asset indices to study poverty in data-poor settings. But here, the focus flips: we use assets to understand the affluent, not just the deprived.

Asset-based measures also offer a more consistent view of household status across contexts. For instance, in rural areas where income is seasonal or informal, assets can reveal long-term economic standing more reliably than temporary income spikes or lulls.