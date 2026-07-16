The Dual Reality of 'Richest' States in India: UP Records Highest GDP But Among Worst Per Capita Income. Here's Why.

Key Points
Uttar Pradesh has India's third-highest GSDP ($253.26 billion) but a GDP per capita of just $1,211, ranking 32nd out of 33 states/UTs.
With GDP per capita of $7,967 and $7,604 respectively, these states approach levels seen in Eastern European economies.
At $753 GDP per capita, Bihar falls below several low-income countries, including Uganda ($1,072).
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (FY) 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh recorded one of the highest Gross Nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within all the states, $24,392, almost equal to around 24 lakh in Indian rupees. With such impressive wealth like this, one might think Uttar Pradesh is one of the richest states in India. Yet, the multidimensional poverty rate in the state stood at 17.40% during 2023-24. Recording the third-highest GSDP in India, while almost ⅕ of its population lives in poverty, seems like a striking contrast. That is because a GSDP is not a true indicator of wealth, it does not reveal how an average person of a state or country earns and lives. Instead, GDP per capita is a much more accurate and reliable metric, which reveals the average economic output per person in a country.
India is touted as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising to more than $4 trillion as of the latest 2026 data. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is ranked as the fourth-largest economy in the world, just behind the United States, China, and Germany. While the GDP as a metric reveals the state of the country’s wealth and economic state as a whole, it is not a true indicator of economic growth as it doesn't reveal how an individual person is faring. State-wise GDP distribution of India reveals an entirely new truth, and per capita income of states showcases just how low misleading GDP statistics are.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total financial value of all goods and services that are produced within a country’s borders over a specific duration of time. It serves as a key economic indicator and helps measure a nation’s economic performance. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is the state-level variable of GDP.
See also: Domestic consumption, investments to keep India’s GDP growth above 7 pc in FY27
GDP per capita is another economic metric associated with GDP. It is used to measure the average economic output per person. Higher GDP per capita indicates a better standard of living.
In a video posted on his Facebook account, screenwriter and novelist Kulpreet Yadav analyzes GSDP and GDP per capita data recorded by PRS Legislative Research — an independent think tank. As per the data for the financial year 2023-24, three Indian states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh — recorded the highest ‘wealth.’ Maharashtra’s GSDP was estimated at around $465.76 billion, followed by Tamil Nadu's at $329 billion, and then Uttar Pradesh's at $253.26 billion. Such inflated figures are supposedly a feat for Indian states, which rival the GDP of developed European nations such as Finland ($295 billion), Romania ($300 billion) and Portugal ($289).
However, as we've established that GDP is not a true indicator of economic wealth, let's take a look at the GDP per capita statistics of Indian states for FY 2023-24. Sikkim and Goa topped the list, recording a GDP per capita Income of $7,967 and $7,604 respectively. These two Indian states are approaching the economic wealth level of developed eastern-European countries such as Georgia $8,127, Bosnia and Herzegovina ($7,846), and Albania ($7,927).
In sharp contrast, Uttar Pradesh’s GDP per capita Income for 2023-24 was recorded to be $1,211, placing it at rank 32 out of all 33 Indian states and Union Territories. Bihar, which recorded the lowest GDP per capita Income at $753, is at par with poor African countries like Sudan ($864) and Somalia ($813). Even Uganda, which is considered a low-income country with high levels of poverty, had a GDP per capita Income higher than Bihar, estimated at $1072.
See also: Wealth of 1,688 Richest Indians = 50% GDP—Inequality 'Comparable to Colonial Times', CFA Report Reveals
Why does India have such regional disparities in terms of GDP per capita? On one hand, we have Sikkim with the highest GDP per capita in India, while Bihar is at the lowest rung of the ladder with a very low GDP per capita.
The first most obvious reason is population size versus economic output. A state can have a huge overall economy but still rank low in per-person income if its population is very large. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh show this clearly, since fast population growth spreads out income and slows real progress for the average person. That is why, while Uttar Pradesh had the third-highest GSDP of $253.26 billion, its GDP per capita of $1,211 was the second-lowest value in all the Indian states and Union Territory (UTs), all due to its massive population.
The second reason could be the contribution of the Industrial and agriculture sector towards the state’s economy. As per the GDP of Indian States 2026 report published by Physics Wallah in May 2026, states that shifted into manufacturing, services, and urban jobs — like Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu (GDP per capita $3,601 and $3,984 respectively) — earn more per person, while states still relying heavily on farming, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, stay poorer.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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