The Dual Reality of 'Richest' States in India: UP Records Highest GDP But Among Worst Per Capita Income. Here's Why.

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (FY) 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh recorded one of the highest Gross Nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within all the states, $24,392, almost equal to around 24 lakh in Indian rupees. With such impressive wealth like this, one might think Uttar Pradesh is one of the richest states in India. Yet, the multidimensional poverty rate in the state stood at 17.40% during 2023-24. Recording the third-highest GSDP in India, while almost ⅕ of its population lives in poverty, seems like a striking contrast. That is because a GSDP is not a true indicator of wealth, it does not reveal how an average person of a state or country earns and lives. Instead, GDP per capita is a much more accurate and reliable metric, which reveals the average economic output per person in a country.

India is touted as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, with a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising to more than $4 trillion as of the latest 2026 data. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is ranked as the fourth-largest economy in the world, just behind the United States, China, and Germany. While the GDP as a metric reveals the state of the country’s wealth and economic state as a whole, it is not a true indicator of economic growth as it doesn't reveal how an individual person is faring. State-wise GDP distribution of India reveals an entirely new truth, and per capita income of states showcases just how low misleading GDP statistics are.

What Is GDP and GDP per capita?

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total financial value of all goods and services that are produced within a country’s borders over a specific duration of time. It serves as a key economic indicator and helps measure a nation’s economic performance. Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is the state-level variable of GDP.

See also: Domestic consumption, investments to keep India’s GDP growth above 7 pc in FY27

GDP per capita is another economic metric associated with GDP. It is used to measure the average economic output per person. Higher GDP per capita indicates a better standard of living.

State-Wise Distribution of GDP per capita Across India

In a video posted on his Facebook account, screenwriter and novelist Kulpreet Yadav analyzes GSDP and GDP per capita data recorded by PRS Legislative Research — an independent think tank. As per the data for the financial year 2023-24, three Indian states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh — recorded the highest ‘wealth.’ Maharashtra’s GSDP was estimated at around $465.76 billion, followed by Tamil Nadu's at $329 billion, and then Uttar Pradesh's at $253.26 billion. Such inflated figures are supposedly a feat for Indian states, which rival the GDP of developed European nations such as Finland ($295 billion), Romania ($300 billion) and Portugal ($289).