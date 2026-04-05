Wealth of 1,688 Richest Indians = 50% GDP—Inequality 'Comparable to Colonial Times', CFA Report Reveals

A report by the Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA) has highlighted growing economic inequality in India, revealing that just 1,688 ultra-rich individuals hold wealth worth ₹166 lakh crore—nearly 50% of the country’s GDP. “Today India is witnessing inequality at levels that are comparable to colonial times,” the report states, while calling for the introduction of a progressive wealth tax to fund welfare spending.

The report, Wealth Tracker India 2026, was released by CFA in conjunction with the Tax the Top campaign on 1 April 2026. It found that wealth concentration at the top has increased sharply between 2019 and 2025, even as the share of wealth held by the bottom half of the population has remained largely stagnant.

According to the report, India’s top 1% control more than 40% of national wealth while the bottom 50% survives on just 15% of the national income. It found that the number of individuals with wealth exceeding ₹1,000 crore increased by 77% between 2019 and 2025, while their total wealth grew by 227% during the same period. Their combined wealth rose from around ₹31 lakh crore in 2019 to approximately ₹88 lakh crore in 2025.

The findings highlight that the growth of wealth at the top has outpaced overall economic gains, leading to widening inequality. The report notes that while billionaire wealth surged, household debt nearly doubled from ₹69.9 lakh crore in 2019-20 to ₹136.6 lakh crore in 2024-25, indicating growing financial stress among ordinary households.