Edtech Platforms See Increased Use Amongst Indians

As the yearly examinations are approaching, about 58.9 percent of the Indian students are using edtech platforms for their preparations, a report said on Thursday.

According to an online learning platform Brainly, 20.2 percent, among the students who use edtech platforms, said they are highly dependent edtech platforms for learning.

“Our survey has once again highlighted the value that edtech platforms add to students’ day-to-day education,” Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement.

“A sizable chunk of students not only appreciates the role of edtech platforms but even believes that they have now become an integral part of their academic progression,” Bysani added.

Among the survey participants, which included 9,029 participants, 23 percent claimed that they were taking help from their peers, while 17.5 percent and 15.2 percent also went with the tutors, including coaching experts and parents, respectively.

Around 11 percent claimed that they were proactively using edtech platforms to solve their queries while 33.3 percent of the respondents went with all of the available options.

“We believe that it will be interesting to witness the confluence of such platforms with the regular classes in the near future,” Bysani said. (IANS)