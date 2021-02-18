Friday, February 19, 2021
Oppo Patents New Selfie Camera Technology
India

Oppo Patents New Selfie Camera Technology

OPPO has patented a sideways sliding selfie camera that goes from one end on the top bezel to the other patenting it at WIPO in a 33-page manual

OPPO India plans to launch 6 5G devices this year. IANS

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a sideways sliding selfie camera that goes from one end on the top bezel to the other.

The patent was filed with WIPO or World Intellectual Property Organisation and includes 33 pages detailing how the tech will work.

The idea behind the sliding cam is to capture images from different angles, and that would be done if the camera sensor is mounted on a guide block, going from one end to another on a rail, reports GSMArena.

There will be a tiny motor and the movement will occur only when the selfie cam is activated through the dedicated app.

Oppo patents new selfie camera technology. Pixabay

OPPO recently patented a new smartphone with detachable cameras, meaning the module that has cameras onboard can be removed and attached anytime.

The rectangular camera module can be removed anytime and used to click selfies using a USB-C connector.

According to the patent, this module on the OPPO phone will have two cameras in circular designs and a pill-shaped cutout possibly for LED flash.

The module would come with the USB Type-C connector and can bend at two angles — 90-degrees and 180-degrees. (IANS)

Lead Story

Egypt After The Arab Spring

NewsGram Desk
In February 2011, thousands gathered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square demanding democracy and greater freedoms, including for the media. Their voices — part of a...
Read more
India

Sextortion Emails Are The New Popular Crime

NewsGram Desk
Taking advantage of people's fear of intimate moments being exposed, crooks are targeting more and more users in their attempts to extort money by...
Read more
Education

Edtech Platforms See Increased Use Amongst Indians

NewsGram Desk
As the yearly examinations are approaching, about 58.9 percent of the Indian students are using edtech platforms for their preparations, a report said on...
Read more

