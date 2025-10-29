Build a Global Accounting Career with the ACCA Course in India – Synthesis Learning

By Bill Gates
In today’s competitive financial landscape, earning a globally recognised qualification can significantly boost your career prospects. Among all professional accounting certifications, the ACCA course stands out for its global recognition, flexibility, and comprehensive curriculum.
The ACCA course in India is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for students and professionals aiming to work in international finance, auditing, and management roles. Designed to align with international accounting standards, this qualification opens doors to limitless opportunities worldwide.
If you’re planning to pursue the ACCA qualification, here’s everything you need to know — from eligibility and course structure to fees, benefits, and why Synthesis Learning is one of the best ACCA institutes in India.
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a globally recognised body based in the UK that offers qualifications in accounting, finance, and management. Established in 1904, ACCA now has over 240,000 members and 500,000 students across 180+ countries.
The ACCA course equips learners with skills in taxation, auditing, financial reporting, business analysis, and strategic leadership. Whether you’re a commerce student, graduate, or working professional, ACCA provides a structured path to become a global finance expert.
In India, the demand for internationally qualified accountants has grown rapidly due to globalisation, foreign investments, and multinational companies setting up operations.
Here’s why pursuing the ACCA course in India is a smart move:
Global Recognition: Accepted in over 180 countries, ACCA allows you to work anywhere in the world.
Flexible Exam Structure: Students can complete exams at their own pace — ideal for working professionals.
Comprehensive Curriculum: Covers accounting, business law, taxation, auditing, and strategic management.
Career Opportunities: ACCA-qualified professionals are highly sought after by Big 4 firms (Deloitte, EY, PwC, KPMG) and top MNCs.
Affordable Education: Compared to other international qualifications, ACCA is cost-effective in India.
The ACCA course is divided into three levels, covering 13 exams in total:
Business and Technology (BT)
Management Accounting (MA)
Financial Accounting (FA)
Corporate and Business Law (LW)
Performance Management (PM)
Taxation (TX)
Financial Reporting (FR)
Audit and Assurance (AA)
Financial Management (FM)
Strategic Business Leader (SBL)
Strategic Business Reporting (SBR)
Two optional papers from:
Advanced Financial Management (AFM)
Advanced Performance Management (APM)
Advanced Taxation (ATX)
Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA)
In addition to passing the exams, students must complete the Ethics and Professional Skills Module (EPSM) and have 36 months of practical work experience to become ACCA members.
The ACCA course duration varies depending on your pace and educational background.
Average Duration: 2 to 3 years
With Exemptions (CA Inter / B.Com / M.Com): 1.5 to 2 years
Students can appear for exams four times a year — March, June, September, and December — making it possible to complete the course faster than many traditional qualifications.
The total ACCA course fees in India range between ₹3,00,000 to ₹5,00,000, depending on exemptions, coaching fees, and exam costs.
Here’s a general cost breakdown:
Registration Fee: £45 (approx. ₹5,000)
Annual Subscription Fee: £134 (approx. ₹14,000)
Exam Fees (All Levels): ₹1,50,000 – ₹2,50,000
Tuition Fees (Synthesis Learning): ₹1,20,000 – ₹2,50,000
Synthesis Learning offers transparent pricing, flexible payment options, and value-driven learning packages that make ACCA education accessible to every aspiring finance professional in India.
To pursue the ACCA course in India, you must meet the following eligibility criteria:
After 12th (Commerce Stream): Students must have passed 12th grade with at least 65% in English, Accounts, and Math, and 50% in other subjects.
Graduates (B.Com, BBA, etc.): Direct entry with possible paper exemptions.
CA / CA Inter / MBA (Finance): Eligible for multiple exemptions.
Synthesis Learning’s academic counsellors help students check their eligibility and apply for the right exemptions, ensuring a seamless registration process.
ACCA-qualified professionals are in high demand globally. After completing the ACCA course, you can work in roles such as:
Financial Analyst
Auditor
Tax Consultant
Management Accountant
Financial Controller
Risk Manager
Finance Manager
In India, ACCA professionals find career opportunities in:
Big 4 firms (Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG)
Global Shared Service Centres (GSSCs)
Investment banks and multinational corporations
Moreover, with India’s financial sector rapidly integrating with global standards, the demand for ACCA professionals is only expected to rise.
Synthesis Learning is one of India’s most trusted institutions for professional finance education, offering specialised training for ACCA aspirants.
Here’s what makes Synthesis Learning the preferred choice:
Learn from ACCA-qualified experts and industry professionals who provide practical insights and real-world applications of accounting concepts.
From official ACCA-approved learning materials to mock exams and revision classes, Synthesis Learning ensures students are fully prepared.
Choose from online or offline batches that fit your schedule, whether you’re a full-time student or a working professional.
Every student receives one-on-one academic guidance and performance feedback, helping them stay on track toward their ACCA goals.
After completing the course, students benefit from placement guidance, resume-building workshops, and interview preparation to secure top roles in the finance industry.
Global Curriculum, Local Expertise: Internationally recognized content adapted for the Indian market.
High Pass Rates: Synthesis Learning consistently produces top ACCA performers.
Affordable and Transparent Fees: No hidden costs — only quality education.
Strong Alumni Network: Graduates working in leading organizations globally.
Synthesis Learning is not just an institute; it’s a career accelerator for finance aspirants who dream big.
With India’s growing integration into global markets, the need for internationally trained finance professionals is at an all-time high. The ACCA course in India provides exactly that — a qualification respected by employers worldwide.
Whether you want to work in India or abroad, ACCA gives you the edge to build a fulfilling, high-paying career in accounting and finance.
The ACCA course in India is your gateway to a world of global opportunities in accounting, auditing, taxation, and business strategy. With its flexible structure, international recognition, and strong industry demand, it’s the perfect course for ambitious finance professionals.
By choosing Synthesis Learning as your learning partner, you gain access to expert mentorship, structured coaching, and placement support that transform your ACCA journey into a success story.
Start your journey today with Synthesis Learning and become a globally recognised finance professional.
