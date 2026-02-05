Understanding MedBound NewsGram Academy

Healthcare today is no longer confined to hospitals, clinics, or academic journals. It lives in newsrooms, social media feeds, policy discussions, digital platforms, and public conversations. Yet, most healthcare professionals and aspiring journalists are never formally trained to navigate this intersection.

MedBound NewsGram Academy was created to change that.

It is a structured learning platform designed to train the next generation of healthcare communicators, medical journalists, news reporters, and healthcare-aware professionals through a unique three-school model — all under one integrated ecosystem.