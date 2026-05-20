CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 OUT: Steps To Check Scorecards At results.odisha.gov.in & Other Details Here

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Out: The results for the CHSE, Odisha Class 12th have been officially declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education on their official website. Those students who appeared for the class 12th board examination 2026 can now check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the website and entering their credentials.

Odisha Class 12th Board examinations 2026 were conducted between February 18 and March 21, 2026. Over 4 lakh students have appeared in the Board examinations across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: Result Details

Now, the Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the result. It also released overall passing percentage, girls and boys pass percentage, toppers details, and other information as well on the official website of the CHSE, Odisha. The candidates must visit the website and there will be a link for the result on the homepage. Then put your login credentials in the required field and your CHSE, Odisha class 12th result 2026 will be available for download.

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How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 online?

Step 1. Students are advised to visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in to download their scorecards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026’ available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where you will be required to enter your login credentials such as roll number and password.

Step 4. After checking submit your credentials and your CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page or scorecards for further process.

Step 6. It is also advised to keep a hard copy of the result or scorecards for future reference.

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List of websites where you can check your CHSE Class 12th Result 2026:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

CHSE Class 12th Result 2026: Passing Percentage

Arts- 84.5%,

Science- 88.8%,

Commerce- 88.07%,

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