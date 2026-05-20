Two-and-a-Half Centuries of Rainforest Protection in Tobago

Amid grappling with various negative impacts of the climate crisis, including sargassum threats to mangroves, coral reef bleaching and hotter temperatures, Tobago has tried to find ways to pivot. Environmentalists have pointed to the potential of sargassum as a biofuel, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) recently partnered with government, private sector and community-based organisations to rehabilitate coral reefs and seagrass beds.

It is a process that often feels like taking one step forward and two steps back — just about a year after the IMA’s initiative began, Tobago found itself having to clean up a massive oil spill in its waters. Regional environmentalists called it “a cautionary tale” — a wake-up call about the fossil fuel industry, which caused the climate crisis in the first place. The bright spot, however, has always been Tobago’s Main Ridge, which recently celebrated the 250th anniversary of its legal protection, even as the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the island’s primary administrative body, unanimously passed a motion at the Assembly Legislature declaring April 30 Main Ridge Day.

The start of the environmental movement

The mountainous spine of the island is home to the Main Ridge Forest Reserve, legally established in 1776 and on record as the oldest legally protected forest reserve geared specifically towards conservation. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) quotes Scientific American as saying that “the protection of Tobago’s forest was the first act in the modern environmental movement.”

In its own justification of Main Ridge’s value — which eventually resulted in Northeast Tobago, where it is situated, being named a Man and the Biosphere Reserve in October 2020, UNESCO explains: “[A]lthough Tobago is an island, the fauna are continental in origin, since Tobago was once joined to the South American continent […] Considerable endemism has resulted […] Support of this unique biodiversity and exceptionally diverse ecosystem is of great value to humanity. In addition, it protects against soil erosion, it encourages rainfall and provides significant carbon sinks.”

A popular ecotourism destination, Main Ridge reaches a maximum elevation of 572 metres (just over 1,800 feet) towards its centre, and provides an important habitat for native plants and animals, including several endemic species.

The preservation of the Main Ridge centuries ago set a precedent that continues to impact international environmental policy today.