After NEET Controversy, Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Alleging Sociology Paper Leak in UGC-NET

NATIONAL TEST AGENCY (NTA) just cannot catch a break as they were already under scrutiny during the NEET examination controversy and now they have been caught again. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi claims that the PDF of 90 matching questions for Sociology Paper was already leaked just before the commencement of the UGC-NET Sociology exam on June 30, 2026. NTA faced many complaints over how the questions were repeated with spelling mistakes and some issues related to syllabus. The format of the examination paper is shown to be completely scrambled, which raises many questions.
On X, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the leaked document had nearly 90 questions from the paper that was supposed to be published by UGC-NET. The Sociology paper was encrypted in the. 100 pages of PDF and was circulated just before the examination.
The documents allegedly leaked for Rs 2.25 lakh across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Gandhi claims that the connected network had the same access to the question papers for the next examinations, that includes CSIR-NET-HTET and ADA recruitment tests. That was a bold statement by the Congress leader.
There was no evidence provided by Gandhi but only accusations. Questioning the centre for not acting on the problem with these controversies revolving exams, he also said that the students are being undermined.
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Rahul Gandhi said, “Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students-burning the midnight oil-holds no value for them.”
“The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile-no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice,” he added.
Poor Management in UGC-NET Examinations is already under a stress moment. Reports have circulated around that in the English Paper, 67 questions were repeated in the previous examination. Sociology and Psychology candidates already complained about mistakes in the spellings, names of the scholars were incorrect and had confusing Hindi translations.
NTA responded to the complaints, after the criticisms they faced online and said that the matter is under their surveillance. They also said that the errors were not unusual and stated that they are aware of the issue after looking at the online posts.
As of now, there has been no response from NTA on Rahul Gandhi’s comments regarding the issue circulating the confidential PDF.
Gandhi’s allegations had no evidence but it surely intensifies the doubts for students and for sure will look for a clarification from the agency as soon as possible.
[GRT]
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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