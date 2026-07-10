After NEET Controversy, Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Alleging Sociology Paper Leak in UGC-NET

The documents allegedly leaked for Rs 2.25 lakh across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Gandhi claims that the connected network had the same access to the question papers for the next examinations, that includes CSIR-NET-HTET and ADA recruitment tests. That was a bold statement by the Congress leader.

There was no evidence provided by Gandhi but only accusations. Questioning the centre for not acting on the problem with these controversies revolving exams, he also said that the students are being undermined.

See Also: Kerala Assembly Passes NEET Resolution, Rejects BJP Amendments

Rahul Gandhi said, “Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students-burning the midnight oil-holds no value for them.”

“The entire country knows that expecting any accountability or action from the Prime Minister and the Education Minister is futile-no investigation will happen, nor will students get justice,” he added.

UGC-NET Caught Under Fire Again

Poor Management in UGC-NET Examinations is already under a stress moment. Reports have circulated around that in the English Paper, 67 questions were repeated in the previous examination. Sociology and Psychology candidates already complained about mistakes in the spellings, names of the scholars were incorrect and had confusing Hindi translations.