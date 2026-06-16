NTA Pulls a Plug on Telegram Temporarily: Students are Caught in the Crossfire

THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT has taken an immediate action by temporarily banning the Telegram messaging app platform. NEET-UG re-exam is at a high stakes since the leak and NTA wants to keep their feet afloat but not everyone is calling it the right call.
For millions of Indian medical aspirants, June 21 is circled in red. It's the date of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, a second shot at one of the most toughest competitive tests in the country, after the original May 3 exam was cancelled over paper leak allegations.
Now, the government has taken a dramatic step to protect the integrity of that re-exam: the Centre has restricted access to messaging platform Telegram in India until June 22, and had already ordered the app to disable its message-editing feature until June 30. The move, pulled off by the National Testing Agency (NTA), comes after authorities say cheating networks had turned Telegram into a marketplace for exam fraud.
Let us know what was really brewing behind the sight of the government: Telegram's message-editing feature was being used to fabricate after-the-fact "paper leak" evidence in national examinations. The trick was deceptively simple: a channel administrator would edit an older, innocent message to insert the actual question paper after the exam had already been conducted, and the resulting chat would then be circulated as supposed "evidence" that the paper was in circulation before the exam.
Panic would spread. Rumours would fly. And students, already anxious, would disburse money to fraudsters promising access to "leaked" papers that never actually existed.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, had been coordinating with NTA, state police forces, and MeitY to take down Telegram channels, groups, and bots openly advertising fraudulent access to question papers. But the NTA says it wasn't enough. After channel-level takedowns failed to produce the required platform-level response, the agency described the restrictions as a "last resort." Although many such platforms are responsible for illegal supplies that hide under the shadows and avoid getting caught.
The block has triggered pushback from digital rights advocates. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) called the move a "band-aid solution" and a "disproportionate" response to exam fraud. Their argument cuts to the heart of a real tension: the block came in the final days of NEET preparation, when thousands of students depended on Telegram for study groups, doubt-clearing, and shared resources. In other words, the very students the government claims to be protecting are also losing a tool they relied on to prepare.
IFF also pointed out a contradiction in the NTA's own statement, the agency had acknowledged there was "no such paper available outside the secured examination chain" and that "the security of the examination is unaffected." If the exam is already secure and no leak exists, what's being suppressed is rumour, and a full app block is a heavy hammer for that nail.
The IFF further argued that the real source of paper leaks lies within the system, among insiders and across the printing and logistics chain, with the platform being only the most downstream channel for distribution.
Telegram will remain blocked in India through the day of the exam, June 21, and one day after. The editing restriction runs longer, through the end of June, to prevent any post-exam manipulation of chat histories. NTA thinks that it’s the right call for them and the students.
For students sitting the re-exam this Saturday, the message from the government is clear: this time, they mean business. Whether blocking an app can fix what is ultimately a systemic problem in how India conducts its most critical examinations, that's a question that will outlast any temporary ban
[VP]
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