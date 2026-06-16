NTA Pulls a Plug on Telegram Temporarily: Students are Caught in the Crossfire

Many Find This Unconvincing

The block has triggered pushback from digital rights advocates. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) called the move a "band-aid solution" and a "disproportionate" response to exam fraud. Their argument cuts to the heart of a real tension: the block came in the final days of NEET preparation, when thousands of students depended on Telegram for study groups, doubt-clearing, and shared resources. In other words, the very students the government claims to be protecting are also losing a tool they relied on to prepare.

IFF also pointed out a contradiction in the NTA's own statement, the agency had acknowledged there was "no such paper available outside the secured examination chain" and that "the security of the examination is unaffected." If the exam is already secure and no leak exists, what's being suppressed is rumour, and a full app block is a heavy hammer for that nail.

The IFF further argued that the real source of paper leaks lies within the system, among insiders and across the printing and logistics chain, with the platform being only the most downstream channel for distribution.

Is This The Right Call?

Telegram will remain blocked in India through the day of the exam, June 21, and one day after. The editing restriction runs longer, through the end of June, to prevent any post-exam manipulation of chat histories. NTA thinks that it’s the right call for them and the students.

For students sitting the re-exam this Saturday, the message from the government is clear: this time, they mean business. Whether blocking an app can fix what is ultimately a systemic problem in how India conducts its most critical examinations, that's a question that will outlast any temporary ban

[VP]