From Gen Z to Gen Alpha: School Students Stage Protest Demand Clean Toilets, Safe Water and, More Teachers

AFTER THE MASSIVE SUCCESS of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, next generation school children also staged a protest demanding basic facilities in their school. The Indian Gen-Z has truly lit a fire among the various sections of society. More than 1,500 students from Classes 6 to 12 staged a protest demanding hygienic toilets, clean drinking water, working fans, enough benches, and a safe learning environment.

On July 28, 2026, roughly 1,500 students staged a sit-in protest at a Uttar Pradesh school. Many of these students were from Class 6 through 12 skipped their morning assembly and staged a protest, blocking the school gates and refusing to attend classes. These students were from Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur, Fatehpur district.

1,500 Students Staged Protest: What were their demands?

The protest was a callout regarding the lack of basic facilities in their schools. The students revealed that there were no proper functioning fans in classrooms, no clean drinking water, broken toilets, and faulty electrical wiring that had reportedly caused shocks to many students. Students also alleged that the teacher misbehaved with the students and school authorities charged unauthorized fees during the admission procedure.

During the protest, the students were seen holding placards featuring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and slogans highlighting their plight. They highlighted that there were no basic facilities: erratic electricity supply, broken fans, unsafe drinking water, poor sanitation, damaged furniture, and inadequate sports facilities.

See also: NTA Under Fire: 47 Officials Removed Amid Escalating Paper Leak Controversy, CJP Protest

According to reports, the protest was organized by a class 12th student Ankur Sonkar, who recently participated in the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar. Students pooled funds for printing posters. District officials, including the District Inspector of Schools eventually arrived at the protest.

Class 12 Student: Inspiration from CJP’s Protest

According to several reports, the idea of this protest came to four Class 12 students after they participated in the Gen-Z led protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak. The Delhi protests inspired them to organise their own demonstration to finally show their frustration about the injustice of students being denied basic facilities by the school administration.

A class 12th student, Ankur Sonkar, had personally attended the CJP’s protest and was seen in videos urging fellow young people to back Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, saying at the time, “Support Sonam sir. If we do not support good people, whom will we support? Fight for your rights.”

See also: NEET Protesters Are Relieved By Delhi Government, No Legal Actions Will Be Taken Against Them

Cockroach Janta Party Protest

On July 20, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue. Police officials said that the situation at Jantar Mantar has been deteriorating since Monday, when the CJP held a Parliament march that ended with police personnel using lathi-charges and tear gas on the students and protestors to stop them reaching the parliament.

On July 25, 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position of the Union Education Minister and CJP ended the protest after that.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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