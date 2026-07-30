NEET Protesters Are Relieved By Delhi Government, No Legal Actions Will Be Taken Against Them

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

FOR WEEKS, the capital city was surrounded by the young voices of the nation, demanding answers. Students who had poured years into cracking the NEET-UG medical entrance exam gathered at Jantar Mantar, angry over what they believed were serious irregularities in the test. What began as a student movement soon swelled into a standoff with the police, marked by arrests and a tug-of-war over how far the state could go in curbing dissent. On July 30, 2026, that standoff took a turn. The Delhi government announced it would not pursue further legal action against those swept up in the protests, closing the door on 13 registered police cases and offering relief to young people who had been living under the shadow of an FIR.

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The Government Changed The Decision in Favour of The Protesters

The decision did not emerge in isolation. It followed directly from a Supreme Court order dated July 28, 2026, which held back the police from taking coercive steps against student protesters unless they had a prior criminal record. That order, delivered in a case tied to the NEET agitation, effectively tied the government's hands and forced a rethink of how the state was handling the fallout from the protests.

According to an official press release, Delhi Police had registered 13 cases connected to the demonstrations as of 6 pm on July 29, 2026. The Delhi government's Home Department, in a circular issued with the Lieutenant Governor's concurrence, said no further adverse action would be taken against those named in these cases, and that the matter would be treated as closed.

Crucially, the government also addressed those who were already in custody. Officials said the process of reviewing arrests and detentions would be carried out on a priority basis, so that anyone who qualified for release under the Supreme Court's conditions could walk free without unnecessary delay. This came as welcome news for families who had spent anxious days wondering when, or if, their children would be allowed to come home.

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Strict Restrictions Implied on The Offenders

The relief, however, was not unconditional. The government was careful to clarify that its decision to drop cases would not extend to anyone with a prior criminal history. Delhi Police data cited in reports around the announcement painted a sobering picture of just how serious this caveat was: nearly a thousand individuals linked to the wider crowd at the protest site were found to have links to serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, and cases under laws meant to protect children. Habitual offenders, police said, had also mixed into the crowd.