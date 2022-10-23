Happy Birthday Prabhas: 'Adipurush' team releases Lord Ram look of 'Darling' Prabhas

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Adipurush' launched the teaser and poster of the film on the banks of the Sarayu in Ayodhya.



Kriti Sanon, who plays the female lead in the film, also shared the poster on her timeline on Instagram.



Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and is being produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.

Prabhas will also be seen in 'Project K' and 'Salaar'.(KB/IANS)

