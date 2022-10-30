Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman vouches for Priyanka; Gori and MC stan may be out soon

When asked who according to him is a strong contestant in 'Bigg Boss 16' house, he revealed: "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a very strong contender, and so is Archana Gautam. These are the two strong contenders who may make their way right up to the top.

"Priyanka is very focused and strong and has great leadership qualities. Archana is funny, knowingly, unknowingly, wittingly, or unwittingly. She is extremely funny but she's true to herself, she's true to her heart and she's more genuine than the rest of the people. I think that's a very strong reason why she would make it to the top."

He added: "Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are two very strong contenders. Shiva was the winner of 'Big Boss Marathi 2', so he stands a pretty decent chance of being in the top bracket in time to come."

Shekhar also said that as a host, he is going to guide them if needed.

"I'm just the extension of the audience watching them. So I'll guide them. Not that they need any guidance because they are in the moment. But I guess they are very impulsive and plan sometimes or, you know, they make mistakes and then learn from them. So there is a lot that is going on here. So I probably just didn't give my pearls of wisdom to some of them at least, whom I think have the potential but not taking full advantage of that."

When asked who are the contestants who need his guidance more, he replied: "If I had to give some sort of tutorial guidance to anybody, I would probably give it to Ankit Gupta. He's the silent contender. He's all introverted and withdrawn, but I think he has great potential. He has a good personality.