Nora Fatehi Set to Create History

Nora Fatehi, Bollywood actor and dancing prodigy, will perform live on November 29 at the FIFA Fan Festival alongside other international celebrities. A true football festival will take place over the course of 29 days, bringing together football, music, culture, and lifestyle for fans from all over the world. Al Bidda Park, which is in the heart of Doha, will host the free access festival. There will be 100 hours of live music, 64 big-screen FIFA World CupTM matches, special football matches with FIFA Legends and culinary delights. Three zones make up the Fan Festival: Live, Food, and Play.



Nora Fatehi is the most well-known Arab artist in the world on Instagram, with 43 million followers as of today. More than 7 billion people have seen her featured YouTube videos overall. She became the first Arab African female artist to reach 1 billion views on a single YouTube unit with her well-known song Dilbar. She made her singing debut in 2018, working with the Moroccan band Fnaire to produce and perform the Arabic version of Dilbar, which helped her build a sizable Arab fan base.



Keep an eye out for incredible experiences and performances! (SJ/IANS)