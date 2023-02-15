K-Pop BTS star Suga to embark on his first individual world tour

Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said that he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.



The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, reports Yonhap, a news agency.



For the first time, a BTS member has announced a solo tour.



Starting with Belmont Park, New York on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.



This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

(SJ/IANS)