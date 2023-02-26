RRR Mania: 'Ms. Marvel' actor Anjali Bhimani awed by Ram Charan's persona

Actress Anjali Bhimani, who is known for her work in the superhero mini-series 'Ms. Marvel', was starstruck as she stood next to the 'RRR' actor Ram Charan on the stage at the recently concluded Hollywood Critics Association awards.

Before Ram and Anjali took the stage, the presenter pronounced their names wrongly but Anjali saved the situation with some jokes. She said, "Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don't care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram."

Ram was left blushing at the appreciation coming his way. Dressed in a black dress, Anjali also tried to do some steps from Naatu Naatu but decided not to test her outfit.