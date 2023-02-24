Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Sidiqqui's estranged wife accuses him of rape, submits 'proof' to police

In another twist to their ongoing saga, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has charged him with the alleged rape and complained with Versova Police Station here on Friday.
Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice on Nawazuddin in 2021, herself announced on her Instagram account, though police officials declined to comment.
"A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday)," she said in the video post. "Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids to go in their heartless hands," Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.
Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.
In January 2022, Nawazuddin's mother filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing into the actor's home and she lodged a counter-complaint against her mother-in-law alleging domestic violence.
This time, Aaliya has labeled her mother-in-law as "heartless" and allegedly called her "my innocent child illegitimate" even as Nawazuddin remained silent.
Slamming Nawazuddin for seeking custody of their kids, Aaliya countered how he has never experienced the joy of the children, didn't know how to use a diaper, didn't realize when the kids grew up, and now he is trying to "steal" them from her to prove he is a good father.
"He is a coward dada he is stealing the kids (who are admitted to a Dubai school) from a mother by abusing his power and fame, but forgets that the Almighty is the most powerful," she said.
Aaliya contended that she had always considered Nawazuddin as her husband, but he never accepted her as his wife though she had given the most important years of her life to him.
She alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favor.
In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give her food and other necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, that she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin's home, etc. (KB/IANS)