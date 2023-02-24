Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Sidiqqui's estranged wife accuses him of rape, submits 'proof' to police

In another twist to their ongoing saga, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has charged him with the alleged rape and complained with Versova Police Station here on Friday.

Aaliya, who had slapped a divorce notice on Nawazuddin in 2021, herself announced on her Instagram account, though police officials declined to comment.

"A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday)," she said in the video post. "Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids to go in their heartless hands," Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.

Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children, daughter Shora and son Yaani.