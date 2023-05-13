Entertainment

Urfi Javed Lodged FIR Against Ashneer Grover

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has taken a dig at former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover, after an FIR was lodged against him and his wife Madhuri Grover.
The FIR was filed against the two over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year in December as complained by BharatPe.

The FIR was filed against the two over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year in December as complained by BharatPe.

Urfi Javed

NewsGram Desk

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has taken a dig at former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover, after an FIR was lodged against him and his wife Madhuri Grover.

The FIR was filed against the two over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year in December as complained by BharatPe.

Now, Uorfi took to Instagram stories to share a throwback clip of Ashneer where he was mocking Uorfi's celebrity status. Not just that, he had even laughed on her choice of clothes.

In the clip, he is heard saying: "Kaun bandi hai woh Uorfi Javed, kya naam hai uska? Celebrity toh woh bhi hai. Kabhi woh jeans neeche phene ki jagah upar phen ke aa jayegi. Toh uska koi matlab nahi hai."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The FIR was filed against the two over a reported Rs 81 crore fraud last year in December as complained by BharatPe.<br></p></div>
Hriday Hazarika, Nancy win first senior World Cup medals with silvers in Baku



She clapped back at him, sharing a news report of the fraud with BharatPe.

She captioned it: "Or inka 'core' hai 'crore' ka fraud karna, tabhi toh yeh celebrity hai (And his core is committing fraud to the tunes of crores, that's why he is celebrity)." [IANS/JS]

FIR
shark tank
Urfi Javed
Ashneer Grover

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com