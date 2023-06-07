Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the MCU version of the Norse god of thunder has come out saying that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was a bit "too silly."



Speaking to GQ Magazine, Hemsworth addressed the criticism regarding the movie.



"I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," he said, further adding "It's always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective... I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond."