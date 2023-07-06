'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

The streaming show is a story of ambition and embracing the dreams, it follows Shiri, who must chase her dreams of becoming a magician while tackling all the obstacles in her path ranging from social and family stigma to various other odds.

Set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of Delhi in the mid 1990s , the story follows the journey of Shiri Shah whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband abruptly leaves to become a Jain monk, leaving her to face the challenges of single-handedly providing for her children.

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who will be essaying the role of Shiri, said, "Playing Shiri has been a truly rewarding experience. It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams, and the transformative power of embracing our true selves."

Shiri's old passion for magic will be reignited in the show as she strives to become a renowned performer when all the odds are stacked against her.